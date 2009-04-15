Norwich Expansion Attracts Top Business Development Leaders

Norwich, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2009 -- Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a perennial leader in contract manufacturing and packaging, has added two more veterans of the industry to top level positions in order to ensure the successful management of its expanded services. Dan Casey joined the company as its Vice President Business Development, and Dale A. Dyer was named Director of Business Development.



Dan Casey most recently served as general manager and director of sales for Covidien Inc., where he managed their outsourcing and contract manufacturing business. Prior to that, Casey, who has 20-plus years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, held general manager and site director positions with Mallinckrodt, and served as president of D.M. Graham Laboratories. Casey explained his move to Norwich saying, “Norwich has made an unprecedented commitment to our industry’s need for flexibility. This is where I belong at this point in the evolution of our industry and in my career.”



According to Chris Calhoun, president of Norwich Pharmaceuticals, “Dan Casey is a visionary with a global perspective and a proven ability to plan, develop and implement programs vital to meet present and future industry demands. In tandem with Dale Dyer, we expect to have a significant influence on the success of our clients well into the future.”



Dale Dyer has over 25 years of extensive expertise in marketing and sales of contract manufacturing services and brand and generic pharmaceutical products. “Dale has a demonstrated ability to generate and execute an effective business development strategy from the ground up,” noted Calhoun. “She will be vital in helping us make the most of our recent specialized equipment investments.” Dyer most recently held senior positions at Covidien, Tyco Healthcare and Mallinckrodt Inc., including serving as marketing and sales manager for Covidien since 1996. Earlier in her career Dyer received several national sales awards and achieved top honors while at Glaxo/SmithKlineBeecham and Stuart Pharmaceuticals. “In the past, Norwich limited its scope of services to manufacturing, packaging, and quality control testing support.” noted Dyer. “We will now assist customers throughout the life cycle of a product, as well as help plan and launch new initiatives, from simple line extensions to explorations into new product categories.”



Norwich has been steadily gearing up for its current expansion of services with major capital investments in specialized technology and through a selective build-up of key personnel. The company, now serving the pharmaceutical industry for over 100 years, will be actively offering full service product development support from formulation through post-marketing, as well as individual services on an as-needed basis in many specialized areas. “We’re currently in a position to cost effectively trial new products for our customers prior to going to full-scale production,” says company president Chris Calhoun.



About Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an outsourcing provider based in Norwich, NY providing comprehensive support – from clinical trial, through scale-up, to commercial launch – to the pharmaceutical industry. The company brings over 100 years of experience to the manufacture, packaging, associated quality services, and distribution of solid dose, semi-solid, and liquid pharmaceutical products.

