Norwich Pharmaceuticals Selects SupplyScape Nexus for Product Serialization

Norwich, NY and Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2008 -- Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of contract manufacturing and packaging services, today announced that it will be implementing SupplyScape Corporation’s Nexus solution to drive visibility, control, and efficiency within its business operations and among its trading partners. Norwich will utilize Nexus to offer its diverse client base a full suite of serialization services to monitor and optimize product movement, security and supply chain performance.



SupplyScape Nexus is a business collaboration environment designed to help companies and their trading partners connect and share rich product information across business processes. By combining serialization and electronic pedigree (ePedigree) information with operational and transaction data, organizations can dramatically improve supply chain visibility and business responsiveness to changing supply chain conditions.



As one of the first outsourcing providers to implement the Nexus solution, Norwich Pharmaceuticals president, Chris Calhoun, views this initiative as part and parcel to the company’s mission. “Norwich is committed to providing our customers with uncommon value and everyday excellence – and SupplyScape helps us achieve that.” Calhoun added, “In addition to innovative technology, deep domain expertise, and strong partnerships with technology leaders such as SAP, SupplyScape’s value chain network-based approach enables us to offer our customers a comprehensive set of serialization packaging and patient safety services to meet all their customers’ needs.”



Mark O’Connell, president and chief executive officer of SupplyScape, commented, “Norwich understands that serializing drug products and linking this serialization information between trading partners creates global business value opportunities that extend far beyond regulatory compliance. The Nexus capabilities for managing, sharing and acting on serialization information and ePedigree data will enable Norwich to strengthen its business operations and offer outsourced value-added visibility and traceability services to its customers and their trading partners that are unmatched in the pharmaceutical industry.”



About Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an outsourcing provider based in Norwich, NY providing comprehensive support – from clinical trial, through scale-up, to commercial launch – to the pharmaceutical industry. The company brings over 100 years of experience to the manufacture, packaging, associated quality services, and distribution of solid dose, semi-solid, and liquid pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit http://www.norwichpharma.com.



About SupplyScape

SupplyScape Corporation is the leading provider of software to secure the safety and value of the global life sciences supply chain. More than 100 companies across the pharmaceutical value chain rely on SupplyScape to help them prepare for global serialization, ePedigree, and track & trace, and to realize business value from their investments in product security and supply chain visibility. For more information, visit http://www.supplyscape.com/.

