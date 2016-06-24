NOSO Puffy Patches Are a Fun and Fashionable Way to Customize and Repair Outdoor Gear and Clothing

Jackson Hole, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --NOSO Puffy Patches, the innovative new way to solve rips in outdoor gear and clothing, is currently live on Indiegogo having already raised more than 60% of their raise goal.



NOSO Puffy Patches are the coolest all-purpose patches that fix rips, holes and gashes, or add a flair of personal style to jackets and other gear. NOSO has created an innovative new product that brings character and fun design to what would traditionally be a simple piece of repair tape.



"I am extremely excited to launch NOSO Puffy Patches," says Kelli Jones, Founder at NOSO. "I wanted to find a better way to extend the life of your favorite gear, as well as an outlet for users to express themselves in the outdoor space. It has been an amazing process, and I'm thrilled with the product and the possibilities."



Users are able to personalize their long-life gear like sleeping bags, tents, or the apparel they love most, whether it's a nylon windbreaker or down jackets, anything can be revamped or restored. Super easy to use, Puffy Patches are made of 30D nylon ripstop, uncoated and down proof with a high tenacity and heat / light inhibiting quality.



NOSO's adhesive also lasts longer than any other product on the market. No sewing necessary, the heat activated technology creates a permanent bond without an iron. Users simply throw it in the dry or leave it in the sun to activate. NOSO Puffy Patches are incredibly durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions and multiple washes, without gumming up the sides. Puffy Patches are available in six different colors, thirteen shapes, and five variety of packages of three



"The only repair option on the market was tape, and I thought to myself... why am I repairing my expensive coat with tape?," adds Jones, "Then I thought it would be fun to cut them in cool shapes because a square or circle was too boring for me."



NOSO Puffy Patches are currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/noso-puffy-patches#/



About NOSO Puffy Patches

NOSO Puffy Patches are designed and tested in Jackson, WY to extend the lifespan of your gear or add personality. No sewing necessary. Built to exacting specifications, Puffy Patches are the best way to repair or customize your outdoor gear and let your personality shine through for years to come. Express yourself!



