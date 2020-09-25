Not All Superheroes Wear Capes, Boots, or a Suit. Some of Them Wear Masks

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2020 --Suddenly, small children were separated from their friends, teachers, grandparents, their aunties, and uncles, and this is all new to them. No more playground time, walking their dogs outside, school uniforms, hugging friends, or having ice cream while they go for a walk. Now they are asking why their world is upside down and when this will all end.



Written by Callie and Leo Silva, Stay Home Superheroes: A Kid's Guide to Social Distancing is about a little boy, Jax, whose life has been flipped upside down due to the pandemic. His mom tries to teach him patience and hygiene by explaining how they all can be superheroes by staying home and safe, and not spreading the virus.



The consensus from readers is that Stay Home Superheroes is a must-read and as one reader has stated - "When I saw this book, I immediately saw how necessary its content is. I believe my 3-year old niece (who has truly been struggling to stay in the house since she loves her friends and teachers at daycare) has been able to get some clarity with the cute yet informative illustrations provided in the book. This book is a MUST for anyone who has a child in their life."



This book is intended to support parents who are having difficulty explaining the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing to their small children who are struggling with the new situation.



The authors are donating 10% of the net profits from the sales of the book to The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles - to help the Angelenos and support the authors' local community.