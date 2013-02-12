New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2013 --- Odyssey Pictures Corp. (OTC:OPIX) opened at $0.01 and oscillated in the range of $0.01 and $0.08 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.04, up 591.67 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock traded 11.659 million shares so far, higher than its usual volume of 121K shares. Odyssey Pictures shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.05. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.06.



Odyssey Pictures develops and markets films and DVDs. The company is based out of Texas and it was formed in 1989.



Green Innovations Ltd. (OTC:GNIN) stock is at $1.64, up 14.69 percent from its previous close of $1.43. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the up move with trading volume of 1.44 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 343K shares. Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 6 days EMA of $1.28. The stock may go as high as $1.75 in its coming trading sessions.



Green Innovations deals in household and personal hygiene products. The company is based out of Miami.



