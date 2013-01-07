Notable Mid-Day Gains : (OTCQB : USGT), (OTCQB : CHLO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --USA Graphite Inc. (OTCQB: USGT), an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of world-class graphite properties in North America, is gaining in mid-day trading today after the company last Friday informed shareholders regarding its activities in selecting the location of a high-quality Canadian project for a potential acquisition.



USGT said that it has identified the West Coast of Canada as the ideal location to acquire a project that would substantially boost the company’s operations. USGT is currently trading 1.05% higher at $0.864 on volume of 2.72 million, which is more than three times the daily average volume of 854,459. The stock gained more than 11% in the last three trading sessions.



USGT has been gaining momentum over the last couple of weeks. The stock has finished higher in seven of the previous eight trading sessions.



Find out if USGT could pick up more steam by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=USGT



China Logistics Group Inc. (OTCQB: CHLO), operating as a non-asset based international freight forwarder and logistics manager in the People’s Republic of China, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. CHLO is currently trading 455.56% higher at $0.0150 on volume of 15.35 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 167,626.



CHLO had not seen significant trading prior to today’s rally. The stock has crossed its 50-day and 200-day moving averages today as a result of the sharp rise. This is a strong bullish signal. Technical indicators for the stock are pointing to further gains.



Find out more about CHLO by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CHLO



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009