Notable Stock Movers: (NYSE:SVU), (NYSE:MTG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) reported fourth quarter fiscal 2013 net sales of $3.89 billion and a net loss of $1.41 billion, or $6.65 per diluted share. Due to the sale of the Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Star Market stores and related Osco and Sav-on in-store pharmacies on March 21, 2013 (the “transaction”), their results are presented as discontinued operations for all periods.



Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013 was $179 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, and included $149 million in after-tax charges, or $0.71 per diluted share, primarily related to non-cash asset impairment charges and employee severance.



SUPERVALU Inc. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $17 billion.



Find out what could be next for SVU by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=SVU



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) traded at $ 5.29 in the last session, which is +0.13 (2.52%). The stock has a Range of 5.08 - 5.31. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.66 - 6.19 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 1.07B. The stock traded a volume of 7.53M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 17.26M.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MGIC) is a holding company and through wholly owned subsidiaries is a private mortgage insurer in the United States. As of December 31, 2012, its principal mortgage insurance subsidiaries, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC), were each licensed in all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. During the year ending December 31, 2012, the Company wrote new insurance in each of those jurisdictions in MGIC and/or MIC.



Find out if MTG could maintain its momentum in the upcoming threading sessions here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=MTG



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009