Notable Stock Movers: (PINKSHEETS : ESIV), (PINKSHEETS : BDLF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (PINKSHEETS: ESIV), a company engaged in the manufacturing, installation and distribution of geo exchange heat products and technology mainly in North America and western Canada, is seeing a huge rally in trading today, extending its gains for the week.



ESIV is currently trading 250% higher at $0.105 on volume of 66,430, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 1,161. The stock hit an all-time high of $0.11 today. ESIV has gained 3400% in the last three trading sessions.



Find out more on ESIV by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ESIV



Another big gainer on the OTC market in mid-day trading today is Broadleaf Capital Partners Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BDLF), a diversified investment holding company. At last check, BDLF was trading 41.43% higher at $0.0099 on volume of 2.08 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 383,433.



BDLF has gained 230% in the last three trading sessions. The stock has crossed its 50-day and 200-day moving averages as a result of the rally this week. Prior to the rally, BDLF had not seen any significant trading activity. Technical indicators for the stock suggest that the rally will continue in the next few trading sessions.



Find out if this is the perfect moment to start trading BDLF by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BDLF



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009