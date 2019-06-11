Noted Las Vegas PR Executive and Dad Shares Story of Healing and Hope in New Book About Losing Son to Depression

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Depression can strike when least expected, and takes a heavy toll on the sufferer and those around. Can it even affect those who are bright, full of hope and determination? 'This is Depression' by R. Avery Burton reveals the dark side of this silent killer, which took the life of the author's son soon after his graduation.



A three-sport athlete enters college and is doing well. He is dedicated to the school, has a close-knit group of friends, and is growing up physically and mentally. He is also a lifeguard at the school recreation center, and a certified physical trainer. As a big brother to two siblings, he is the leader at family hiking and camping trips.



Only two months after graduation, the young man, Avery Burton, had a major depressive episode and committed suicide. He had graduated with honors, and wished to pursue graduate school and a doctoral degree in physical therapy. Well-liked by his peers, colleagues and professors, everyone around was left with only one question, 'Why?'



'This is Depression' shares a spiritual source of healing. The author contributes to the conversation about mental health and depression, which today affect one in four college students. It answers the question of what happened to his son Avery in unexpected ways, not usually found in grief counselor guides. With the help of a high school classmate, Dr. Jeanette Lee, Burton prescribes forgiveness and peace, and makes healing a vehicle for hope and ability to save lives.



"It was difficult to write this book, but I was determined to not let my son's passing be in vain," Burton said. "Depression does not discriminate. I wanted to show that mental illness can impact anyone or family, regardless of background. By sharing my personal experiences, I hope to empower those impacted by depression to find their voice and remove the stigma associated with this deadly disease."



Reginald Avery Burton, founder and principal of Las Vegas-based RB Group - Public Relations, is a seasoned small business leader, former journalist, NFL Public Relations alumni, ex casino industry communications executive, entrepreneur and now author, with a long history of public service. R. Avery Burton has written 'This is Depression' to honor his son, and to use grief as a powerful weapon for change.



Mr. Burton and his family have founded the Avery R. Burton Excellence in Academics and Sports Memorial Scholarship and the Avery Burton Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to mental health outreach.



'This is Depression' is available as a paper back on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards the scholarship program.



To learn more and watch the book video trailer, please visit: www.thisisdepressionthebook.com. Mr. Burton is available for media interviews, speaking engagements and book signings. For information, send an email to info@thisisdepressionthebook.com or call 702-558-9202.



