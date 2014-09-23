Nottingham Plumbers & Central Heating Fitters Offer 10 Year Warranty on New Boiler Installations

Nottingham, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Easyplumb, Nottingham based plumbers & central heating fitters offer a clients a warranty of up to 10 years and a free 12 month service on high efficiency boilers. On their boilers page Easyplumb say, “Easyplumb`s plumbing and heating teams have developed a strong expertise in high efficiency boilers, which includes breakdown repairs as well as full system boiler upgrades.”



The company say they have noticed a shift towards high efficiency boilers over recent years, high efficiency boilers help customers save money and are better for the environment because they provide efficient instant heat and hot water for all the homes needs. The company offer a wide range of both system and combi boilers which are Cat A energy efficient approved.



The company supply and install all the leading boiler brands available in the UK, boiler brands available from the company include Baxi, Worcester, Alpha, Biasi and Viessman. The company’s engineers are approved on all the above brands and Gas Safe registered.



On the company’s homepage they say they pride themselves on their quality of service and ability to complete a job in a timely manner. Their team consists of highly skilled and qualified individuals that take pride in there work.



They say they have built a reputation on the back of strong customer service and delivering complete peace of mind to all their customers. Easyplumb say they can assure customers that they will be there at every stage, from initial contact right through to the completion of the job.



All easyplumb’s heating engineers are Gas Safe registered and true professionals who take great pride in their work. They say, “We ensure that all our customers meet the engineers who will be installing their system before the installation begins. This direct communication continues until the job is complete and beyond. All our engineers are expertly trained in the latest equipment and safety regulations.”



About Easy Plumb Nottingham

The company also offer a 24 hour emergency call out service, kitchen and bathroom fitting. On their Kitchen fitting page Easyplumb say they pride themselves on being master craftsmen, they help customers plan and install a quality kitchen from start to finish, everything from installing a gas oven to building and designing the kitchen.



The company has a team of Gas Safe engineers who they say, “can do the little things that are so important to the kitchen, like installing a gas hob or oven, plumb in a dishwasher or washing machine no matter how big or small the task maybe easyplumb will be happy to help.”



Easyplumb say all the Gas appliances that they install will come a Gas Safe certificate at no extra charge.



See the short video below to learn more about Easyplumb and the services that the company offers:

http://youtu.be/oN579oteiOQ