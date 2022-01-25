Nova Electric Now Offers Environmental Screening Services

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2022 --Nova now offers in-house ESS Testing! ESS (or Environmental Stress Screening) refers to the process of exposing a newly manufactured product to stresses such as thermal cycling and vibration, in order to show premature component failure during the screening process. The surviving population, upon completion of screening, can be assumed to have a higher reliability than a similar unscreened population. Nova Electric now has complete ESS Testing Capabilities including a suite of advanced temperature chambers and shaker tables. We can design an ESS Procedure per any reasonable request, and we have a vast library of profiles from past ESS tests which we can rely on as guidelines.



"The ability to conduct customized ESS testing is another way we cater to our customers' unique requirements, ensuring only the highest quality product gets deployed," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!