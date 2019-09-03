Nova Electric Now Offers Rugged Transit Cases for All Rack Mount AC Power Sources

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Nova Electric now offers a variety of optional rugged transit cases for use with our rack mount True Online UPSs, Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters, and Solid-State Frequency Converters. There are many different types of transit cases, but most customers select either light weight thermoformed LLDPE / LMDE plastic cases, or aluminum alloy cases. Either way, IP ratings up to IP68 dust tight and fully submersible are available, and the case shells and stainless steel hardware are generally resistant to impact damage, UV, solvents, corrosion, saltwater, and fungus to MIL-STD-810 levels. The internal fixed rack mount frames can be equipped with elastomeric shock mounts if required, for further protection. There are almost unlimited options for exterior colors and finishes, as well as handle types, casters, pressure equalization valves, and much more all available per request.



"Nova Electric's Rack Mount Power Sources are deployed in countless high profile military programs worldwide, and offering our customers rugged transit cases will allow them to be transported and deployed in the harshest environments on earth," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!