Nova Electric's GRSLPFC11-5060-120-120-HR-2U Half-Rack 500 Watt Rugged True Online UPS System

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Nova Electric's new Rugged 500 Watt Model GRSLPFC11-5060-120-120-HR-2U True Online UPS Systems are intended for harsh environment and military applications wherever pure sinewave utility-like power is required. These units are specifically designed for compliance to MIL-STD-810 for shock, vibration, and humidity, as well as MIL-STD-461 for EMI, offering maximum field-proven reliability. The unit's half-rack chassis measures only 3.5" High x 10" Wide x 13" Deep, with an overall weight of just 14 pounds total including the internal LiFePO4 battery pack. This rugged UPS is suitable for military applications such as drones and UAVs, shipboard and submarine, ground vehicles, shelters, ground support, and more, as well as heavy-duty industrial applications and demanding commercial applications.



"The GRSLPFC11-5060-120-120-HR-2U Rugged True Online UPS are versatile enough for industrial applications, and rugged enough for military applications, where reliability is critical," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!