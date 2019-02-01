Nova Electric's New Aircraft-Grade UPS for DO-160 Military Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2019 --Nova Electric's new Aircraft Grade UPS Systems are designed specifically for military airborne requirements in accordance with DO-160, MIL-STD-461, and other relevant environmental standards. These are the UPSs of choice for NAVAIR, Boeing, EADS, Orbital Sciences, NASA, the US Coast Guard, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and many other high profile airborne applications worldwide.



Typically, these rugged, ultra light weight UPS models have aircraft power input of 115/200 VAC, 400Hz, three-phase wye, with single phase input also available, in power levels from 700W – 4KW. Rack Mount chassis measure 1-5U, with total weight starting at under 26 pounds including state of the art long-life batteries! Please contact us today with your requirements!



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!