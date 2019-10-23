Nova Electric's New Bulkhead-Mount MIL-Grade UPS

Bergen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Nova Electric's new Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series rugged, true online UPS systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, DOD-STD-1399, and RTCA/DO-160. The compact chassis measures only 30"H x 24"W x 16" deep, and shock mounts are optional as required. Many battery options are available, including premium long-life wide-temperature cells and LiFePO4 packs for significant weight savings.



"Nova Electric's Ultra Lightweight UPS are deployed in countless high profile military programs aboard Naval ships and submarines, as well as air and military ground vehicle applications worldwide. These new models are the latest generation of light weight, ultra-reliable units for our military and harsh environment customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!