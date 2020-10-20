Nova Electric's New CGP Series of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --Nova Electric's CGP-Series Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters are intended for commercial and industrial applications wherever pure sinewave power is needed at 50 or 60 Hz. These inverters are ideal for running electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, telecom systems, radios, fluorescent lamps from batteries, field generators, and solar electro-voltaic panels. They can also drive hand drills, motors and small compressors – please consult the factory for proper sizing. These CGP models can also be optionally ruggedized against shock, vibration, and humidity for military applications including vehicle mounted, shipboard, submarine, aircraft, and ground fixed shelters.



"Nova's CGP Inverters are available from 700 watts to 4 KW, and are the first choice for our commercial and industrial customers worldwide," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric Div.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!