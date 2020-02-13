Nova Electric's New Commercial / Industrial AET-Series True Online UPS Systems!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2020 --Nova's new AET-Series True Online UPS Systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding commercial and industrial applications. The AET models come complete with both 19" Rack Mount Brackets and Vertical Mount Bases, allowing maximum installation flexibility. These models utilize the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability for applications such as:



Communication Equipment

Network Servers

Computers

Workstations

Wireless Communications

Other Electronic Peripherals



"Nova Electric's AET Series UPSs are the choice for major utilities, industrial plants, and commercial facilities worldwide. These new models are the latest generation of ultra-reliable units for our demanding commercial customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!