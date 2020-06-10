Nova Electric's New Custom EMI Filters for MIL-STD-461 Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2020 --Nova Electric's extensive experience in designing and manufacturing MIL-STD-461 compliant UPSs, DC-AC Inverters, and Frequency Converters allows the company to design and build Custom EMI Filters to customer specifications. The company specializes in filters which attenuate conducted emissions to comply with the CE102 limit of MIL-STD-461.



The company designs and manufactures several types of custom EMI filters including single phase from 20A to 300A and three phase from 20A to 300A. These filters can be made in specified size, shape, and mounting configurations. They can also be equipped with military connectors (such as circular MS-Series) for the input and the output.



"Our company offers custom filters for low frequency (3rd harmonics and up) in the 100HZ to 14KHZ frequency range. These filters are a multi stage, linear design using passive components. As such, they do not produce any switching noise and can be added externally to systems which lack active PFC (Power Factor Correction) circuitry. With these products, we can solve very specific challenges for our customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!