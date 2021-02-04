Nova Electric's New Freestanding Galaxy-Series True Online UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2021 --Nova Electric's new Galaxy-Series Freestanding True Online UPS Systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other standards optionally. These models utilize True On-Line technology and the most durable componentry, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and high reliability military applications such as: HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Submarine, Aircraft, Mobile Power Units, Shelters, Transportable Systems, Tactical Systems, Ground Support, and more.



"The Freestanding Galaxy UPS are relied upon worldwide in the most harsh environment military applications," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!