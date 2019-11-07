Nova Electric's New Galaxy Lightweight 270 VDC Nominal MIL-Qualified Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2019 --Nova's Lightweight Galaxy-Series 270 VDC DC-AC Inverters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, and DOD-STD-1399. These units feature a very wide range operating input of 180-355 VDC, and are available from 2-5 KVA power output, in both 3U 19" rack mount and compact bulkhead mount configurations. Galaxy inverters utilize field-proven technology, offering maximum reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications such as shipboard, submarine, HMMWV, UAV, aircraft, shelters, drone support systems, and portable tactical systems. Contact us today with your requirements!



"These units were developed in response to our Naval customers, who require reliable power sources that are rugged enough to survive MIL-S-901," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



