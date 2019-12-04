Nova Electric's New Galaxy-MIL Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters for Military Vehicle Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2019 --Nova Electric's new Galaxy-MIL Series Military Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters are extremely rugged by design, and built to withstand the rigors of harsh environment military applications where MIL-STD-461 and MIL-STD-810 apply. MIL-STD-1275 is optional for ground vehicles as well. These military inverter units, available from 600 Watts to 5+ KVA, are ultra reliable and used worldwide on a variety of high profile mission critical applications where light weight, high MTBF, and low MTTR are required. They can be easily customized with a variety of options (including rugged transit cases) to fit almost any application from vehicular to aircraft.



"The Galaxy-MIL line is compliant to the harshest environmental MIL-standards, including temperature, vibration, shock, salt & fog, rain, sand & dust, altitude, and EMI. These are specifically designed and tested to the rigorous standards of our military customers for use in a variety of vehicle platforms," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!