Nova Electric's New Galaxy Series 240 VDC Inverters for Steel Mills

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2021 --Nova Electric's new 240 VDC transformer-isolated Galaxy Series Rugged Inverters are designed for harsh environment, military, steel mills, aluminum mills, cranes, and other harsh environment applications. They feature an optional advanced Internal Suppression Filter Network (ISFN) to suppress the significant transients usually associated with these types of conditions, and can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Inverters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors. These models utilize the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environments.



"The sealed cabinets of these inverters make them ideal for dirty steel mill environments and other harsh environment applications," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!