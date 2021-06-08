Nova Electric's New Galaxy Series 600 VDC Nominal Input Pure Sine Wave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2021 --Nova Electric's transformer-isolated Galaxy-Series 600 VDC Inverters are designed for harsh environment rail, work train, and trolley applications. They feature an optional advanced Internal Suppression Filter Network (ISFN) to suppress the significant transients usually associated with these types of conditions, and can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other military environmental standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Inverters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors. These models utilize the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment applications!



"Because they're the most reliable units in the industry, Nova's inverters are the choice for Amtrak, WMATA (Washington DC), Portland Oregon Trolley, RN Utility, Mass Bay Transit Authority (MBTA), Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), New Orleans Trolley, New Jersey Transit, Toronto Transit Commission, Mexico City Metro, and many others," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

