Nova Electric's New Galaxy-Series Rugged Rack Mount Frequency Converters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Nova's new Galaxy-Series Frequency Converters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, and other standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Converters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors. They are suitable for severe environment and high reliability applications such as military projects, export testing, and power conditioning. All models are available with special frequencies for railroad signaling power, such as 25, 91.66, 100, 200, and 250 Hz.



"Nova Electric's Galaxy Converters are the choice for countless high profile US military programs, as well as heavy industrial companies worldwide. These new models are the latest generation of ultra-reliable units for our military and harsh environment customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!