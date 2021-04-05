Nova Electric's New GHFC Series 1.5-3 KVA Cabinet Solid-State Three Phase Frequency Converters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2021 --Nova Electric's new solid-state GHFC three-phase output frequency converters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-167, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, and other standards optionally. These models are especially suitable for military applications such as HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Submarine, Aircraft, Mobile Power Units, and Shelters. Many different input and output combinations are available in 50, 60, and 400 Hz configurations, and custom frequencies for rail and other specialty applications are available. These units are housed in a compact wall / floor mount NEMA cabinet measuring only 30" High x 24" Wide x 8" Deep, and shock mounts are available optionally for high shock applications.



"The GHFC line provides reliable power whenever and wherever in the world it's stationed," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!