Nova Electric's New GL-Series Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters for Shipboard and Submarine Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --Nova Electric's new Ultra Lightweight Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters are designed specifically for military shipboard and submarine requirements in accordance with MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, and DOD-STD-1399. These are the Inverters of choice for the US Navy, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and many other high profile Naval applications worldwide. Typically, these rugged, Inverters have wide input range of 180-355 VDC and 120 or 220 VAC single phase output with 50, 60, or 400 Hz available, in power levels from 2-5 KVA. Units are available in compact rack mount or shock-mounted bulkhead cabinet configuration to meet any shipboard or submarine requirement.



"These new inverters were specifically created for shipboard and submarine applications, where weight savings are critical. Nova's new inverters offer the lightest, most compact MIL-Qualified single phase power sources available today," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!