Nova Electric's New GRSLPFC4.5K3/4-440(3)-115(3) 4.5 KW Rugged Rack Mount Solid-State 440 VAC Three Phase Frequency Converter

Bergen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2019 --Nova Electric's new Model GRSLPFC4.5K3/4-440(3)-115(3) Solid-State Three-Phase Frequency Converter Systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, and MIL-STD-810.



This unit's compact IP54-rated rack mount chassis measures 5U high x 19" wide x 24" deep, and weighs only 75 pounds. It features a shipboard power input of 440 VAC 60 Hz three-phase delta, and an output of 115 VAC, 400 hz three phase delta. Flexible design architecture allows this unit to be tailored to many different types of military applications, including shipboard, submarine, aircraft, mobile power units, shelters, transportable systems, tactical systems, ground support, and more. A multitude of options are available, including other voltages and frequencies, various connector types, chassis slides, and custom alarms.



"Nova Electric's Frequency Converters are deployed in countless high profile military programs aboard Naval ships and submarines worldwide, and the new Model GRSLPFC4.5K3/4-440(3)-115(3) is the latest generation of light weight, ultra-reliable units for our Naval customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!