Nova Electric's New High-Power Jupiter-Series Frequency Converters Combine Robust Construction with Modern Features

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --Nova Electric's new Jupiter-Series Solid-State Frequency Converters are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding military, heavy industrial, and commercial applications, meeting MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-461, and other standards optionally. These units are deployed in countless high profile military programs aboard Naval ships, on satellite trailers, and mobile shelters, with a field-proven MTBF exceeding 100,000 hours. They are the choice for the world's leading defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, DRS, BAE, all branches of the US Armed Forces, and US allied forces worldwide.



These models utilize field-proven technology and the most durable components, offering maximum reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications. Models are available in single or three phase, 50, 60, and 400 Hz, from 10 to 450 KVA. For applications which require it, we also offer a battery backup option, allowing the load to keep running even if utility power goes down. All Jupiter models feature an advanced array of monitoring and communications.



Further, many options exist to tailor the Jupiter Frequency Converters to specific applications, including casters for portability, coil shock mounts for MIL-S-901 compliance, vibration mounting plates, additional ruggedization including conformal coated boards for MIL-STD-810 compliance, EMI filtering for MIL-STD-461 compliance, complete spare parts kits, and initial turn on services where Nova engineers come to the installation site to provide supervision and training.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!