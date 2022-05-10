Nova Electric's New Jupiter Series High Power DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2022 --Nova Electric offers a full array of rugged pure sinewave Jupiter-Series DC-AC inverter systems to suit any commercial, industrial, or military application, including those that require compliance to military environmental and electrical standards such as MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-461, and more. Any standard any standard single or three-phase AC output can be provided, in 50, 60, or 400 Hz frequencies. Specialty output frequencies, such as 100 Hz for rail applications, are available optionally. All Nova Electric rugged pure sinewave DC-AC inverter systems feature our truly modular design and robust construction, for many years of reliable performance, as well as the resulting low MTTR and Cost-To-Own figures.



Features include:



-Complete input to output Galvanic Isolation.

-High frequency (almost silent) operation

-Push button starting and stopping

-Diagnostic panel with LCD and LED display

-Soft start on inverter

-Overload & and short circuit protection

-Optional Solid state transfer switch built in

-Optional Maintenance bypass switch built in

-All electronics are built in modular front-access cabinets and have front removable subassemblies for easy -service and maintenance

-FCC class A approved

-Remote isolated dry relay contacts

-Available options to meet military specs, including MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901



"The Jupiter inverter platform is used in countless military programs, as well as heavy industrial plants worldwide," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!