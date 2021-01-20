Nova Electric's New Navy Galaxy Series 1.5-2.5 KVA Rugged True Online Bulkhead Mount UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2021 --Nova Electric's new Navy Galaxy-Series True Online UPS System is specifically designed for submarine and shipboard applications in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-464, MIL-STD-810, and MIL-STD-740. This UPS model has a three-phase power factor corrected (PFC) input of 115 VAC L-L, 50/60 Hz per MIL-STD-1399 Section 300 Type I and a pure sinewave galvanically isolated output of 120 VAC, 60 Hz., Single-Phase. Single-phase input is optional, and output frequency is available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz.



"The Navy Galaxy UPS is in use on countless many high profile shipboard and submarine applications on US and US-friendly fleets worldwide, because it was specifically designed and qualified for such harsh environment applications, explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric Div.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!