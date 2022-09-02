Nova Electric's New NC-11 Series 10–30 KVA True Online COTS UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2022 --Nova's new NC-11 Series True Online UPS utilizes advanced technology that increases performance and reliability. These units use dual high speed DSPs with digital control to ensure high quality power, high input power factor, and low input current distortion. Built in batteries or separate batteries are offered, with typical runtime as follows:



10 KVA / 8 KW,4 MIN,WITH 20 PCS,12V / 9AH

10 KVA / 8 KW,12 MIN,WITH 40 PCS,12V / 9AH

15 KVA / 12 KW,6 MIN,WITH 40 PCS,12V / 9AH

15 KVA / 12 KW,18 MIN,WITH 80 PCS,12V / 9AH

20 KVA / 16 KW,4 MIN,WITH 40 PCS,12V / 9AH

20 KVA / 16 KW,12 MIN,WITH 80 PCS,12V / 9AH

30 KVA / 16 KW,6 MIN,WITH 80 PCS,12V / 9AH



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!