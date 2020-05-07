Nova Electric's New NEHRL11 Series 15 KVA / 15 KW True Online COTS UPS

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2020 --Nova Electric's new NEHRL11 Series double conversion True Online UPS is fully controlled by advanced DSP technology. These units pack a full 15 KVA / 15 KW worth of power into a lightweight, very compact form factor. The chassis can be mounted in a standard 19? EIA rack, or installed as a tower with the included mounting feet. The design can be configured for three-phase input and output, or three-phase input / single-phase output. Advanced power factor correction is included.



"Nova's new NEHRL UPSs are the ideal choice for Internet Data Centers, Network Servers, Work Stations, Control Systems, and Communication Systems due to its power density and installation flexibility," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!