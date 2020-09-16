Nova Electric's New NESR Series 1.6 KVA Pure Sinewave Modular Parallelable Inverters!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2020 --Nova Electric's new 1.6 KVA NESR-Series is a highly reliable, modular DC-AC inverter system designed with advanced microprocessor technology, offering the following benefits:



- Paralleling capability supports up to 32 NESR modules (51.2KW)

- Seamless switching between AC and DC power sources

- Input and output fully isolated

- Wide AC Input Range – 75~132V (120V system) and 150~265V (230V system)

- High efficiency (~95%)

- Power factor ?99

- Advanced Protection Features



"The NESR brings Nova's rugged construction and legendary reliability to more commercial sectors such as telecom," explained Moshe Levy, VP Nova Electric Div.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!