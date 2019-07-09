Nova Electric's New NGFCPFC-MIL Series Frequency Converters Offer MIL-Qualified Performance in a Compact Freestanding Chassis

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --Nova Electric's new 1 KVA / 800 W NGFCPFC-MIL Series Solid State MIL-Qualified Modular Frequency Converters are intended for harsh environment and military applications wherever standard generator or utility-like power is needed at 50 Hz, 60 Hz or 400 Hz. 115, 120, 220, or specialty AC voltages are available for input and output. These rugged frequency converters are formally qualified to MIL-STD-810 for temperature, shock, vibration, humidity, and acoustics, as well as to MIL-STD-461 for CE102, CS101, CS114, CS115, CS116, CS118, RE102, and RS103. Power factor correction is included for compliance to MIL-STD-1399.



The NGFCPFC's Standard Freestanding Chassis is only 5.25 High x 5.50 Wide x 12.75 Deep, with an overall weight of just 8 pounds total. Rack mounting and other configurations are optional. These units are suitable for applications such as Military Shelters, Shipboard Applications, Airborne Applications, and Military Ground Vehicles.



"These new converters were specifically created for military applications, where weight savings are critical. Nova's NGFCPFC converters offer the lightest, most compact MIL-Qualified single phase power sources available today," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!