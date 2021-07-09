Nova Electric's New NGFCPFC-Series Modular Solid State Frequency Converters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --Nova's NGFCPFC Series Solid State Modular Frequency Converters are intended for industrial or military applications wherever standard generator or utility-like power is needed at 50 Hz, 60 Hz, or 400 Hz. These frequency converters are intended for running electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, communications systems, radios, and more from 115V or 230V.



These units can be ruggedized against shock, vibration and humidity to meet demanding military environmental standards such as MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-167. Additional filtering is available optionally to meet MIL-STD-461. Utilizing field proven technology, this family of rugged pure sinewave AC-AC frequency converters is suitable for harsh environments such as:



-Military Shelters

-Ground Support

-Mobile Systems

-Tactical Systems

-Ship Applications

-Submarines

-Aircraft

-UAVs

-Military Vehicles

-Communications



"These converters combine light weight with rugged construction for any military or harsh environment application," said Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!