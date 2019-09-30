Nova Electric's New NGL130W-Series DC-AC/DC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Nova Electric's new NGL130W-Series Rugged Pure Sinewave DC-AC/DC Inverters are specifically designed for harsh environment applications wherever standard utility-like power is needed at 50, 60, or 400 Hz. These are fully ruggedized against shock, vibration and humidity for ground mobile, naval, or aircraft applications. The compact chassis measures only 2" High x &" Wide x 7" Deep, and offers protection from the elements up to IP66. The sealed design also allows for wide temperature operation, from -40C to +52C. Input is wide range 18-32 VDC per MIL-STD-1275, and output includes both fixed AC and multiple DC outputs (usually 5 VDC @ 10 Watts and 12 VDC @ 10 Watts.) These inverters are ideal for running electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, telecom systems, radios, fluorescent lamps from batteries, field generators, and solar electro-voltaic panels.



"The NGL130W-Series was developed primarily in response to our military ground vehicle customers, for use on the JLTV and other rugged platforms," eplained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!