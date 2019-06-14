Nova Electric's New NGLBC-Series Rugged Integrated DC-AC Inverter/Battery Charger

Bergen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2019 --https://novaelectric.com Nova Electric's new NGLBC Series Military Inverter/Battery Chargers combine a pure sinewave 3 kW DC-AC Inverter with a regulated three-stage 72 AMP @ 28 VDC Output Battery Charger into one compact, fully integrated chassis. The machined aluminum enclosure's form factor is only 6.7" high x 15.4" wide x 19.1" deep, with an overall weight of ~50.7 pounds.



An advanced CAN bus communication and host vehicle battery management suite are also included. These units are extremely rugged by design and fully qualified to MIL-STD-810 for temperature, altitude, sea salt and spray, sand and dust, shock, and vibration, as well as EMI per MIL-STD-461. These NGLBC units are ultra reliable and used worldwide on a variety of high profile mission critical vehicle applications, where light weight, high MTBF, and low MTTR are required. They can be easily customized with a variety of options such as alternative connectors or custom painting to fit almost any application from vehicular to aircraft.