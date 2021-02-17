Nova Electric's New RCGP-Series Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2021 --Nova Electric's new 3KW RCGP-Series Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters are intended for commercial, industrial or military applications wherever standard utility-like power is required at 50 or 60 Hz. These units are ideal for running electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, telecom systems, radios, fluorescent lamps from batteries, field generators, and solar electro-voltaic panels. They can also drive hand drills, motors and small compressors when sized correctly for the inrush current. Variations of this Series have been formally qualified to MIL-STD-810 for Shock, Vibration, Humidity, Low Temperature, High Temperature, Temperature Shock, Low Pressure, and Sand and Dust, in addition to MIL-STD-461 for EMI.



"Utilizing field proven technology, this family of rugged pure sinewave DC-AC Inverters is suitable for Military applications including HMMWV, UAV, Shipboard, Submarine, Aircraft, Mobile Power Units, Shelters, Transportable Systems, Tactical Systems, Ground Support, and more," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!