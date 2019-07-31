Nova Electric's New RCGP2K-Series Pure Sinewave Inverters for 12, 24, and 48 VDC Applications

Bergen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2019 --Nova Electric's new RCGL2K-Series 2 KW Pure Sinewave Inverters are intended for commercial, industrial or military applications wherever standard utility-like power is needed at 50 or 60 Hz. These inverters are ideal for running electronic loads such as computers, monitors, printers, telecom systems, radios, fluorescent lamps from batteries, field generators, and solar electro-voltaic panels. They can also drive hand drills, motors and small compressors. They feature a compact 2U rack mount chassis, with inputs available in 12, 24, or 48 VDC nominal.



"The RCGP2K inverters are versatile enough for industrial applications, and rugged enough for military applications, where reliability is critical," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!