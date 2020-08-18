Nova Electric's New Rugged 120 VDC Rack-Mount Inverters for Utility Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Nova's new Galaxy Series Rugged 120 VDC Inverters are specifically designed for utility, military, and harsh environment applications, and feature an optional advanced Internal Suppression Filter Network (ISFN) to suppress the significant transients usually associated with these types of conditions. Rack mount models are available in 3U and 5U sizes, from 1-6+ KW. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Inverters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors. These models utilize the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability, and are relied upon by countless utilities around the world.



"Our new 120 VDC Galaxy inverters continue Nova's 50+ year tradition of supporting power utilities with the most reliable inverters on the market," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP at Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!