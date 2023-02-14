Nova Electric's New Rugged Galaxy Series 120 VDC Inverters for Utility Power Plants!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2023 --Nova's Galaxy Series 120 VDC Inverters are the ideal choice for utility plants where reliability paramount. They can also be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other military standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Inverters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors. These models utilize the most durable components, offering maximum field-proven reliability for any severe environment application.



Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit Nova Electric for complete specs and pictures!