Nova Electric's New Rugged Power Distribution Units (PDUs) for Military Applications Offer Maximum Reliability for Harsh Environment Applications

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2019 --Nova Electric's new family of Power Distribution Units (PDUs) have been updated with features specifically designed to manage power capacity and functionality for military and harsh environment applications, in accordance with MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-461, and Tempest-Grade requirements. The PDUs now feature a nearly unlimited selection of choices from chassis configurations (rack mount, freestanding, bulkhead mount, and more), connector styles, switches, breakers, and indicators. Nova offers all types of PDUs including Basic, Switched, Auto-Transfer Switching, and Metered models, designed and manufactured to exact specifications.



Any combination of AC or DC input and output is possible, along with signal conditioning, surge protection, remote EPO control, weatherproof chassis, and handling high power over 100 amps.



"Nova's new PDUs demonstrate the company's commitment to high quality and maximum flexibility for our customers, who operate in the world's most severe environments," explained Moshe K. Levy, Executive Vice-President of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been a technological leader in power conversion technology. Nova acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that insures the highest degree of product quality and reliability.



While many companies offer desktop or consumer products "modified" or "ruggedized" for certain applications, Nova Electric's products are designed from inception and specifically built as truly Rugged AC Power Sources, which can be used in harsh environment Commercial, Industrial, and Military applications. Nova's Rugged AC Power Sources have successfully qualified to Military Environmental Standards such as MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-167, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-740, and MIL-STD-1399, with some of our supplies still on full-time active duty after 35+ years in the field! Nova's AC power sources include true online UPSs, frequency converters, DC AC inverters, rail inverters and power distibuition units.



Robust construction and extremely high reliability are features inherent to Nova Electric's products, which all feature modular design, with field replaceable subassemblies for very low MTTR and high MTBF figures. Equally as important, standing behind each product with the Nova Electric nameplate is a company with over 50 years of experience in the engineering design and quality manufacturing of truly Rugged AC Power Sources – the same Rugged AC Power Sources trusted by all of the major Defense Prime Contractors, all branches of the American DOD (and US-Friendly Defense Departments worldwide,) and industrial firms the world over in the most demanding applications in existence.