Nova Electric's New Rugged RTCA/DO-160 Qualified UPS Systems

Nova's new Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series rugged, military UPS systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding aircraft and UAV applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments in compliance to RTCA/DO-160, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-STD-810. These rugged UPS models utilize True On-Line technology, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and high reliability applications.



These are the UPSs of choice for all branches of the US Armed Forces, Boeing, EADS, and many other high profile airborne applications worldwide. Typically, these rugged UPS models have aircraft power input of 115/200 VAC, 400Hz, three-phase wye, although single-phase input is also available at no extra cost. Select units were tested successfully by Boeing and Rockwell Collins to meet RTCA/DO-160G for:



- Rapid Decompression: Section 4 Cabin Pressure (8K) to Max Operating Alt (35K) in 15 sec; Hold for 10 min



- Crash Safety Sustained: Section 7, Cat B – Up = 3.0g – Down = 6.0g – Fwd = 9.0g – Aft = 1.5g – Side =4.0g



- Explosive Atmosphere: Non-Ignition Test Sec. 9.6.2, Cat E



- Humidity: Section 6, paragraph 6.3.1 (Category A)



- Random Vibration Testing: Section 8 (Category R, Fixed-Wing), paragraph 8.7.2, Figure 8-1: Aircraft Type 2, Test Category S, Zone 2, Curve B



- Operational Shock Testing: Section 7 (Category B), paragraph 7.2, Standard operational, Peak value 6 g, Nominal duration 11 ms.



"These MIL-Qualified units are available in 500W to over 4+ KW in light weight rack mount chassis, to satisfy any military aircraft requirement," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!