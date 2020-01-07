Nova Electric's New Ruggedized Rack Mount 240 VDC DC-AC Inverters!

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --Nova's new transformer-isolated 240VDC Galaxy Series Rugged Inverters are designed for harsh environment, military, and utility applications, and feature an optional advanced Internal Suppression Filter Network (ISFN) to suppress the significant transients usually associated with these types of conditions. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other standards optionally. Transformer-isolated topology makes these Inverters suitable for very high inrush loads, such as motors and compressors.



"Nova Electric's Galaxy Inverters are the choice for major utilities, steel mills, and aluminum mills worldwide, and also deployed in countless high profile US military programs. These new models are the latest generation of ultra-reliable units for our military and harsh environment customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!