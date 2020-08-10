Nova Electric's New Ultra Lightweight MIL-Spec Compliant 1 – 2.4 KW True Online DC UPS Systems

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2020 --Nova's new Ultra Lightweight Galaxy-Series Rugged DC UPS Systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding military applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments, in compliance to MIL-STD-1399, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-810, and other demanding MIL-STDs. RTCA/DO-160 compliance is available optionally for airborne applications. Available DC Outputs include 24 VDC, 28 VDC, and 280 VDC. These are the UPSs of choice for all branches of the US Armed Forces and US-Friendly Forces worldwide on a wide variety of high profile programs. Key features include:



- Ultra Lightweight UPS Family is Formally Qualified to RTCA/DO-160, MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901,

MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-740, and DOD-STD-1399



- Compact Rack-Mount Chassis (1U – 3U Tall) With Power From 1 – 2.4 KW



- Also Available With Shock-Isolated Bulkhead Mount Chassis With Power From 1 – 2.4 KW



- Available DC Outputs include 24 VDC, 28 VDC, and 280 VDC



- Ultra Lightweight Design



- Advanced SNMP Communications



- Lithium Iron Phosphate and Long-Life Wide-Temp VRLA Batteries Available



- Field-proven over many military platforms



"The new DC Output UPS line compliments our battle-tested AC Output UPS line, allowing our customers ultimate reliability whether they have DC or AC loads," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP at Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!