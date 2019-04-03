Nova Electric's New Ultra-Lightweight NGLM Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2019 --Nova Electric's NGLM Series Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters accept standard inputs of 28, 48, 120, or 230 Volts DC nominal. They are offered in 3KVA, 4.5KVA and 6KVA output power, and output voltage is tightly regulated with less than 3% total harmonic distortion. The NGLM units are modular, with small footprints and flexible mounting configurations. The most popular 6KVA chassis measures only 17.75"L x 13"W x 8"H and weighs just 34 pounds. Input connection is typically via bus bars with terminal blocks for output, though circular MS-type connectors are available optionally. These inverters use field–proven, cutting edge IGBT-based high frequency switching technology to achieve very high MTBF, and very low mean time to repair.



"The NGLM Series was specifically created for 400Hz aircraft applications, where weight savings are critical. Nova's new inverters offer the lightest, most compact three phase power sources available today," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!