Nova Electric's Rugged Galaxy-Series 1-2 KW Cabinet Mount UPS Systems

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --Nova's Galaxy-Series True Online 1-2 KW Transformer Isolated UPS Systems are high-reliability power sources specifically designed for demanding applications in high shock, vibration, humidity, and EMI environments. They can be built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-1472, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-167 and other standards optionally. These models utilize the most durable componentry, offering maximum field-proven reliability for severe environment and military applications.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!