Nova Electric's Rugged Portable Transformers

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --Nova Electric's Portable Rugged Transformers are all designed and built in house to exact customer specifications from 250W to 500+KW and beyond. Only the highest quality materials are used, and customers can specify special wire or hardware requirements. Each transformer produced is made to a UL 220°C class H insulation system with HPT insulated copper magnet wire and Nomex insulation. To protect against moisture, each transformer is varnished in a vacuum impregnation system and then finished with a durable black top coating. Each transformer also undergoes a very thorough inspection process that includes hi-pot and continuity testing, as well as visual inspection. Transformers are available in freestanding, rack mount (with or without chassis slides and shock bull pin receptacles,) or sealed portable enclosures appropriately ruggedized for military or harsh environment applications. Connectors and other miscellaneous options can be ordered as per unique customer requirements.



"Our company offers custom Portable Rugged Transformers for harsh environments. With these products, we can solve very specific challenges for our customers," explained Moshe K. Levy, VP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!