Nova Electric's Rugged Power Distribution Units (PDUs) for Military Applications

Nova Electric offers a full line of military grade Power Distribution Units (PDUs) designed to manage power capacity and functionality for harsh environment applications. These PDUs are built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, and others, and are available with enhanced filtering to meet MIL-STD-461 and Tempest Grade requirements as well. Our PDU offerings feature a nearly unlimited selection of choices from chassis configurations (rack mount, freestanding, and bulkhead mount,) connector styles, switches, breakers, indicators, and more. These are the PDUs of choice for all branches of the US Armed Forces and US-Friendly Forces worldwide on a wide variety of high profile programs. Key features include:



- Can Be Formally Qualified Optionally to MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, MIL-STD-167, MIL-STD-810, and others



- Compact Rack-Mount Chassis (1U – 5+U Tall) Available



- Also Available With Shock-Isolated Bulkhead Mount or Freestanding Chassis



- Single and Three Phase Designs Available



- Remote Control and Daisy-Chain Capability with Optional SNMP



- AC->AC, AC->DC, DC->AC, and DC->DC PDUs Available



- Basic, Switched, Auto-Transfer Switching, and Metered PDU Designs Available



- Field-proven and battle tested over many military platforms



"Power management is critical to our customers, and our PDUs are built for the battlefield just like our power sources are famous for," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!