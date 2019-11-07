Nova Fireplace Specializes in Gas Fireplace Inserts in Fremont and San Mateo, California

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2019 --For those looking to upgrade their existing traditional, wood-burning fireplace, a gas fireplace insert can be a perfect choice. The modern gas fireplace inserts in Fremont and San Mateo, California, fit securely right into the space of the existing masonry fireplace for a seamless and beautiful conversion.



Let's bid goodbye to the old-fashioned fireplace. There's no point using an inefficient heating source, especially when there are so many advanced units available on the market. The superior source can create a high level of smoke inside and outside the home.



Indeed, an energy-saving gas insert lets people transform their existing hearth into a super-efficient heater that can lower their energy bills by as much as 40% as estimated by the experts.



Since the unit is easy to use and requires very little maintenance beyond the annual check, most of the homeowners choose the unit over other sources. Even for zone heating, there's nothing like gas furnace insert as it enables homeowners to turn up the gas in the room they are in and adjust the temperature in the thermostat in the rest of the house.



The modern gas inserts use propane or natural gas to power steady flame issuing on fake logs, decorative modern glass chips or stones behind a sealed glass face. They can also be used in masonry or prefab fireplaces, and the gas can be made to pass through the existing chimney.



Nova Fireplace is proud to be the premier choice for gas fireplaces. The value and comfort of the home can be increased with quality products backed by industry-leading service, thanks to Nova Fireplace for their impeccable gas fireplace insert installation.



At Nova Fireplace, the professionals are knowledgeable and courteous, and they perform their job efficiently, ensuring the best result time and time again.



For more information on gas fireplaces in San Francisco and San Mateo, California, visit https://www.mister-chimney.com/fireplace-installation-repairs-for-gas-propane-fireplaces-fremont-ca/.



About Nova Fireplace

Nova Fireplace brings an unparalleled level of service and expertise to residential and commercial customers throughout the Peninsula, San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area.